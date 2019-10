The reason your grandmother keeps inviting you over to “have a kiki” –– brings its live tour to the Bob Carr. Season 10 fave Asia O’Hara leads a cast that includes Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, along with Aquaria, Detox, Plastique and more, in an extravaganza of drag performances and dance. What the hell, bring your grandma.8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 | Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St. |844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $56-$166

