Florida middle school won't let kids leave on foot because of a nearby bear

This afternoon, Sebring Middle School advised parents in a Facebook post
to come pick up their children after a bear was spotted in the surrounding area.
Because they’re not sure exactly where the bear is, officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are not allowing students to leave the school on foot or on their bike.
Highlands County, where the school is located, has made a recent effort to “bear-proof” its trash cans, according to the Highlands News-Sun
, as bears have been a problem in the county for some time.
This is the second bear sighting in the Sebring area in the past month. Last September, a momma bear and her cubs were seen wandering through a neighborhood according to CBS 10 News
. The sheriff's office advised residents that the bears will "leave you alone if you leave them alone."
