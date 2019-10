The Enzian’s Eden Bar hosts its annual cocktail celebration this weekend. Tickets include samples of creative cocktails cooked up by some of Central Florida’s best bartenders. Vote for your favorite cocktail and find out who wins in categories like Best Mixologist, Best Brewery or Pub, and Best Presentation. If you have an Enzian membership, good news: You get in for free.1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; Eden Bar at Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $20; enzian.org

