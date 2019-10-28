The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 28, 2019

The Gist

'No Ordinary Love' explores power, authority and domestic abuse at its Orlando Film Festival debut

Posted By on Mon, Oct 28, 2019 at 11:43 PM

click to enlarge Cast of 'No Ordinary Love' - PHOTO BY SARAH JENNIFER HARDIN
  • Photo by Sarah Jennifer Hardin
  • Cast of 'No Ordinary Love'
We don’t often see the full stories of domestic violence featured on the big screen, however, a new independent feature film called No Ordinary Love was written to send a bigger message to the women and men trapped in abusive relationships.

The film had its world premiere last Tuesday at the 2019 Orlando Film Fest, coinciding with October's Domestic Violence Awareness month.

No Ordinary Love is about a pastor who insists on his wife's submission and abides by the biblical roles of men and women, and whose marriage has progressively spiraled downhill over the years. It also features a young police officer who lashes out at his wife and then insists on gaining her forgiveness with gifts, lies and promises that "it will never happen again."

"So many of us know someone, or are someone, who has experienced abuse in a relationship, whether that be physical or verbal," said writer and director Chyna Robinson.
click to enlarge Chyna Robinson and Lynn Andrews star in 'No Ordinary Love' - PHOTO VIA 'NO ORDINARY LOVE'/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via 'No Ordinary Love'/Facebook
  • Chyna Robinson and Lynn Andrews star in 'No Ordinary Love'
"I wanted to create a film that was completely accurate and true to the experience of abuse between intimate partners because this is a complex issue of not knowing when to leave, or how to leave a relationship."

Ultimately, the filmmakers aim to bring awareness to the signs of abuse between partners, so victims can see the potential danger they face by staying in an unhealthy relationship.

The film captures life for those in professions with the highest amounts of domestic violence, like law enforcement officers and other positions of authority.
One woman who saw the film in Texas had recently left an abusive relationship and was struggling with returning to her partner. After watching the film, she could never go back again. click to tweet
"Abuse is all about power and control," said executive producer Tracy Rector. "The goal of our message is to let women [and men] know that there are resources in place that can help. We hope this film has the power to save lives."
Rector also said that one woman who saw the film during their showcase in Texas had recently left an abusive relationship and was struggling with returning to her partner. After watching the film, the woman told Rector, she could never go back again.



"I wanted to create a film that was completely accurate and true to the experience of abuse between intimate partners because this is a complex issue of not knowing when to leave, or how to leave a relationship."
click to enlarge Chyna Robinson and Lynn Andrews star in 'No Ordinary Love' - PHOTO VIA 'NO ORDINARY LOVE'/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via 'No Ordinary Love'/Facebook
  • Chyna Robinson and Lynn Andrews star in 'No Ordinary Love'
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. If Trump is removed from office, Florida pastor says, 'guys that know how to do violence' will hunt down Democrats Read More

  2. Orlando pastor and radio host facing child sex abuse charges dies by apparent suicide Read More

  3. Former Florida Republican lawmaker says Matt Gaetz and Lindsey Graham 'look like fools' Read More

  4. Finally, Twisted Root Burger Co. sets an opening date in Winter Park Read More

  5. Oudom Ketsatha to open new restaurant in Lake Eola space known for churn Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation