If Trump is removed from office, Florida pastor says, 'guys that know how to do violence' will hunt down Democrats

“I believe there are people in this country, veterans, there are cowboys, mountain men, I mean guys that know how to fight, and they're going to make a decision that people who did this to Donald Trump are not gonna get away with it, and they're gonna hunt them down,” the pastor continued.
Rick Wiles warns that if Trump is removed from office, veterans, cowboys, mountain men, and "guys that know how to fight" will hunt down Democrats and kill them. https://t.co/jhIWqIiLIP pic.twitter.com/oQDCJVZ6Jg— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 23, 2019
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.