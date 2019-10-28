The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 28, 2019

The Heard

Country music rule-breaker Dwight Yoakam to play Central Florida in November

Posted By on Mon, Oct 28, 2019 at 2:01 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY DWIGHT YOAKAM/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Dwight Yoakam/Facebook

I never really got into country growing up, so as an adult I stayed away from it.

Until a friend forced me to listen to Dwight Yoakam.

My friend, knowing my affinity for darker lyrics and more depressing music, turned me onto the 1990 song “Turn It On, Turn It Up, Turn Me Loose.” As Yoakam sang, “Well, I’m back again for another night of trying to break free from this sadness that I can’t lay to rest,” something resonated with me. After a stroll through the singer’s catalog, I really could relate to some of what he was saying.

If you don’t dig country music, but appreciate honest, well written music, Dwight Yoakam might change your mind about the genre.



The Yoak-ster plays Ruth Eckerd Hall on Friday, November 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $43.25-$135 and available via rutheckerdhall.com.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando pastor and radio host facing child sex abuse charges dies by apparent suicide Read More

  2. Universal gives new details on its Beijing park, but what does that mean for Orlando? Read More

  3. New, all-ages soccer facility in Lake Nona continues Orlando's march towards becoming a national sports epicenter Read More

  4. You can't eat at Orlando's new KitchenAF restaurant, because it's a delivery-only 'ghost kitchen' Read More

  5. A reporter for a major Florida newspaper is also an operative for the Republican party Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation