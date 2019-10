The Thornton Park district closes down its streets every year for a giant block party to celebrate Halloween, and this year is bigger than ever. DJ Blue Star provides the party music, while some of the burlesque dancers from the Venue moonlight as go-go dancers and Cirque du Soleil street performers keep the crowd entertained. Meanwhile, attendees can shop through the Dark Arts Indie Market and grab drinks at pop-up bars or venues in the area.8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; Thornton Park District, 608 E. Central Blvd.; $10-$60; thorntonparkdistrict.com

