Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and a bunch of other idiots just committed a dangerous breach of national security

Not only were these particular Republicans not allowed in the area, but the act of bringing electronic devices into the House Intelligence Committee's Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) is also against the rules because it opens up the extremely private briefings to threats from foreign intelligence services, which is the definition of a national security threat.The standoff began shortly after a press conference in the morning, in which GOP members denounced what they called Democrats' "sham" impeachment process—a complaint that they’ve made central to their impeachment pushback.
According to Democratic lawmakers in the room, the Republicans blew past police officers to enter the room and began shouting once they got there, loudly denouncing the process and impeachment in general.
Close to two hours after they first went in, a core group of Republicans remained there, according to a tweet from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ). The number two House Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), was with them. Three hours into the standoff, the Republican crew remained—and they had ordered pizza from We The Pizza, a Capital Hill joint.
Of course, despite video clearly showing members of the gaggle recording themselves while walking into the SCIF, it wasn’t until after others clarified that this was indeed a national security threat did these idiots start hastily footnoting that their tweets were from staff members outside of the room.
I’m gathered here with dozens of my congressional colleagues underground in the basement of the Capitol.— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 23, 2019
If behind those doors they intend to overturn the results of an American presidential election, we want to know what’s going on. #StopTheSchiffShow pic.twitter.com/c9Ks9VneYt
BREAKING: I led over 30 of my colleagues into the SCIF where Adam Schiff is holding secret impeachment depositions. Still inside - more details to come. https://t.co/fHhqkZ6x3Z— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 23, 2019
Since Florida is always present at history's dumbest moments, a few of the Sunshine State’s finest were also part of this mass stupidity. Besides Congressman Gaetz, Rep. Ross Spano of Florida’s 15th District, and Rep. Michael Waltz of the 16th District could also be seen in the gaggle.
Reporting from Adam Schiff’s secret chamber....— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 23, 2019
There are still about 15 Republican members in the SCIF, including @RepMattGaetz, @SteveScalise, @RepMarkWalker and myself.
It's hard to imagine that this is anything more than a desperate Hail Mary to thwart the impeachment inquiry. Oddly, what today's disruption failed to mention was that there already are Republicans on the three panels conducting the impeachment investigation, so calling the proceedings "politically motivated" or "lacking in transparency" makes absolutely no sense. This is what due process looks like.
Update - We have stepped out of the House Intelligence Comm. meeting to vote. Unfortunately, Chairman Schiff immediately stopped the hearing & left with the witness upon our arrival. #StopTheSchiffShow pic.twitter.com/vKLHwb2Rkx— @RepRossSpano (@RepRossSpano) October 23, 2019
Republican Whip Steve Scalise and Congressmen Jim Jordan, Mark Walker, Andy Biggs, Lee Zeldin, Mo Brooks, Mark Meadows, Kevin Hern, Paul Gosar, Steve Watkins, Debbie Lesko, Russ Fulcher, Buddy Carter, Steve King, Bill Johnson, Fred Keller, Brian Babin, Ken Buck, Michael Waltz, Ralph Norman, Louie Gohmert, Mark Green, Carol Miller, Vicky Hartzler, Alex Mooney, Jeff Duncan, Drew Ferguson, Gary Palmer, Jody Hice, Duncan Hunter, Ross Spano, Bradley Byrne, David Rouzer, Markwayne Mullin, Randy Weber, Pete Olson, Ron Wright, Scott Perry, Greg Murphy, and Ben Cline.Knowing you can't get enough Gaetz news, we will keep this story updated.
I expect some pretty delightful Matt Gaetz coverage is coming our way, courtesy of @OrlandoWeekly - the finest purveyors of Matt Gaetz Content.— Shawn Trautman (@smtrautman) October 23, 2019
