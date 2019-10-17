Bloggytown

Thursday, October 17, 2019

Shirtless Florida man removes 9-foot alligator from swimming pool

Posted By on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GATORBOYS ALLIGATOR RESCUE/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Gatorboys Alligator Rescue/Instagram
A large gator was removed from a homeowner’s pool Tuesday by a shirtless Florida man.

A video uploaded to social media, shows alligator trapper Paul Bedard wearing a bandana, goggles and a snug swimming-suit while removing an 8-foot, 8-inch gator from a pool in Parkland, Florida.

“The gator had walked through the screen and into the pool. I haven't had a good-sized gator in a swimming pool in probably a year, so I was kind of looking forward to this when I got the call,” said Bedard on his Instagram page.

“These are actually fun because the gator can't go anywhere and the water's almost always crystal clear,” continued Bedard. “So all I have to do is jump in the water play around with him until he's tired and I can either hold his mouth shut and put a snare on it and tape it, or if he super energetic I can get him tired enough where I can just pick him up without the tape and carry him out in the yard and then tape him up once I get there.”
Got an e-gator call this morning about an 8 to 9 foot alligator in a swimming pool up in Parkland. The gator had walked through the screen and into the pool. I haven't had a good-sized gator in a swimming pool in probably a year, so I was kind of looking forward to this when I got the call. These are actually fun because the gator can't go anywhere and the water's almost always crystal clear. So all I have to do is jump in the water play around with him until he's tired and I can either hold his mouth shut and put a snare on it and tape it, or if he super energetic I can get him tired enough where I can just pick him up without the tape and carry him out in the yard and then tape him up once I get there. This guy was super mellow didn't really give me a hard time at all, I couldn't get him to spin on me he really wanted nothing to do with me. I simply made a frontal catch put a snare on his mouth and taped him up. Then finally got him to expend some energy.... I didn't want to pull him out of the water until he was tired, because he'll usually go into a death roll and smash himself up on the concrete or, if he's not taped, bite the concrete or something so it's always better to make him expend that energy in the water where is not going to get banged up. He ended up being 8 feet 8 in, and didn't really give me a hassle at all, it was basically as smooth and easy as it ever gets. Thank you Lord, much appreciated. #gatorboysalligatorrescue #gatorboys #rescue #animal #alligator #gators #gator #paulbedard #evergladesholidaypark #everglades #crocodile #croc #greatful #nuisancealligator

Bedard is then seen in the video embracing the gator as he exits the pool.



You may recognize Bedard from the Animal Planet show “Gator Boys,” which is about, as you’ve probably already guessed, rescuing alligators from backyards and pools.

