Shirtless Florida man removes 9-foot alligator from swimming pool

click to enlarge Photo via Gatorboys Alligator Rescue/Instagram

A large gator was removed from a homeowner’s pool Tuesday by a shirtless Florida man.A video uploaded to social media, shows alligator trapper Paul Bedard wearing a bandana, goggles and a snug swimming-suit while removing an 8-foot, 8-inch gator from a pool in Parkland, Florida.“The gator had walked through the screen and into the pool. I haven't had a good-sized gator in a swimming pool in probably a year, so I was kind of looking forward to this when I got the call,” said Bedard on his Instagram page “These are actually fun because the gator can't go anywhere and the water's almost always crystal clear,” continued Bedard. “So all I have to do is jump in the water play around with him until he's tired and I can either hold his mouth shut and put a snare on it and tape it, or if he super energetic I can get him tired enough where I can just pick him up without the tape and carry him out in the yard and then tape him up once I get there.”Bedard is then seen in the video embracing the gator as he exits the pool.You may recognize Bedard from the Animal Planet show “Gator Boys,” which is about, as you’ve probably already guessed, rescuing alligators from backyards and pools.