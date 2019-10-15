Tip Jar

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Winter Park's Jillycakes moving to Icon Park food hall on International Drive

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge The Wheelhouse Market food hall at Icon Park - ICON PARK
  • Icon Park
  • The Wheelhouse Market food hall at Icon Park
If your Trader Joe's shopping excursion included a cupcake stop at Jillycakes just a few doors down, then I've got some good news for you.

Your sugar intake is about to dramatically decrease!

That's because the noted cupcakerie will move out of Winter Park's Lakeside Shopping Center and into the Wheelhouse Market food hall at Icon Park, at the base of the 400-foot observation wheel that towers over International Drive.

Jillycakes owner Jillian Hopke, who was crowned champion on an episode of Cupcake Wars, says the move will allow for a more centralized pickup area for customers in Windermere, Kissimmee and the tourist sector, but that they'll continue their delivery service to the cupcake-hooked in Orlando and Winter Park.



As of Nov. 9, look for Jillycakes to join the crew of vendors at Wheelhouse Market food hall, which includes 1905 Pizza & Pasta, Latin 21 Street Food and Sausage Shack, with Miami's Tank Brewing Co. supplying the suds.

Visit iconparkorlando.com for more.

