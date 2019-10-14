New Florida band Jeremy + the Clones bring heat and pedigree to the Nook

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Jeremy & the Clones, FayRoy and Dearest, The Nook, Oct. 10
And the train of discovery for good Florida bands keeps rolling through town. So who are Jeremy & the Clones?
I had no idea, really. All I heard beforehand was that they were comprised of members of Plastic Pinks
and Sonic Graffiti.
That’ll really all I needed to know though.
The clones in this instance are the Giordano twins,
brothers from two exceptional Florida bands. Dane is from Miami breakouts Plastic Pinks
and Drew fronts St. Pete standouts Sonic Graffiti
. You little Sherlocks can probably deduce by now that drummer Jeremy is the third man.
With less than a handful of shows notched, this fresh new act brings all their wonder powers together to – sure, why not – activate. The upshot is a power trio that’s raw, revved and three voices deep. Jeremy & the Clones’ sound is the combustion of high-octane rock & roll, wild garage heat
and dark psych danger.
And their Orlando appearance was hot and heavy.
Bookending them were two other solid performances by Tampa band Fay Roy
(who last impressed here at the triumphant Have Gun, Will Travel album release show
over the summer) and Orlando looper Dearest
(who impresses around town all the time).
