New Florida band Jeremy + the Clones bring heat and pedigree to the Nook

And the train of discovery for good Florida bands keeps rolling through town. So who areI had no idea, really. All I heard beforehand was that they were comprised of members ofandThat’ll really all I needed to know though.The clones in this instance are thebrothers from two exceptional Florida bands. Dane is from Miami breakouts Plastic Pinks and Drew fronts St. Pete standouts Sonic Graffiti . You little Sherlocks can probably deduce by now that drummer Jeremy is the third man.With less than a handful of shows notched, this fresh new act brings all their wonder powers together to – sure, why not – activate. The upshot is a power trio that’s raw, revved and three voices deep. Jeremy & the Clones’ sound is the combustion ofandAnd their Orlando appearance was hot and heavy.Bookending them were two other solid performances by Tampa band(who last impressed here at the triumphant album release show over the summer) and Orlando looper(who impresses around town all the time).