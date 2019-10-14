The Heard

Monday, October 14, 2019

The Heard

New Florida band Jeremy + the Clones bring heat and pedigree to the Nook

Posted By on Mon, Oct 14, 2019 at 12:08 PM

click to enlarge jeremyandtheclones_2.jpg
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Jeremy & the Clones, FayRoy and Dearest, The Nook, Oct. 10

And the train of discovery for good Florida bands keeps rolling through town. So who are Jeremy & the Clones? I had no idea, really. All I heard beforehand was that they were comprised of members of Plastic Pinks and Sonic Graffiti. That’ll really all I needed to know though.

click to enlarge jeremyandtheclones_3.jpg
The clones in this instance are the Giordano twins, brothers from two exceptional Florida bands. Dane is from Miami breakouts Plastic Pinks and Drew fronts St. Pete standouts Sonic Graffiti. You little Sherlocks can probably deduce by now that drummer Jeremy is the third man.

click to enlarge jeremyandtheclones_7.jpg

With less than a handful of shows notched, this fresh new act brings all their wonder powers together to – sure, why not – activate. The upshot is a power trio that’s raw, revved and three voices deep. Jeremy & the Clones’ sound is the combustion of high-octane rock & roll, wild garage heat and dark psych danger. And their Orlando appearance was hot and heavy.

click to enlarge jeremyandtheclones_10.jpg

click to enlarge jeremyandtheclones_15.jpg
Bookending them were two other solid performances by Tampa band Fay Roy (who last impressed here at the triumphant Have Gun, Will Travel album release show over the summer) and Orlando looper Dearest (who impresses around town all the time).



Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

