Snap! Space kicks off City Unseen 2.0, an augmented reality art tour of Orlando

We all wish Iron Man’s high-tech digital projection tools existed, but that fantasy is closer to reality than you might know. Emerging technology continues to impress us by revealing things we always wanted experience. Lucky for us, Orlando has been sprinkled with a handful of augmented reality art installations that will take you into an interactive virtual world hosted by Snap! Orlando. Finding these art exhibits is almost like a treasure hunt, just download the City Unseen app for a map with the location of each piece. This art gallery is invisible to the naked eye, but scan a code and you’ll get to explore a 360-degree view of each masterpiece. By merging our physical and digital worlds, artist are capable of bringing murals that once existed back to life, or even transport you to the other side of the country. It’s basically Pokémon Go
for art fanatics.
7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 | through Jan. 18, 2020 | Snap! Space, 1013 E. Colonial Drive | cityunseen.us
| free
@ Snap Space
1013 E. Colonial Drive
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Oct. 11, 7-10 p.m.
407-286-2185
Price:
free
