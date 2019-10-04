The Gist

Friday, October 4, 2019

The Gist

Fall Festival at the Veranda brings family-friendly craft market to Thornton Park

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 7:12 PM

  • Photo via the Veranda at Thornton Park

The Veranda at Thornton Park throws its hat in the ring of Central Florida's packed fall schedule with the debut of a new fall festival this weekend.

Enjoy arts and crafts vendors along with plenty of food and drink at a market in the courtyard. The festival is family-friendly, so bring your kids and they can enjoy pony rides, face painting, a petting zoo and more.

Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St.; free; verandaevents.com.

