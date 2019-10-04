Fall Festival at the Veranda brings family-friendly craft market to Thornton Park

click to enlarge Photo via the Veranda at Thornton Park

The Veranda at Thornton Park throws its hat in the ring of Central Florida's packed fall schedule with the debut of a new fall festival this weekend.



Enjoy arts and crafts vendors along with plenty of food and drink at a market in the courtyard. The festival is family-friendly, so bring your kids and they can enjoy pony rides, face painting, a petting zoo and more.

Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St.; free; verandaevents.com.