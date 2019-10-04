Fall Festival at the Veranda brings family-friendly craft market to Thornton Park

The Veranda at Thornton Park throws its hat in the ring of Central Florida's packed fall schedule with the debut of a new fall festival this weekend.
Enjoy arts and crafts vendors along with plenty of food and drink at a market in the courtyard. The festival is family-friendly, so bring your kids and they can enjoy pony rides, face painting, a petting zoo and more.
Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St.; free; verandaevents.com.
