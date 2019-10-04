A nighttime ice rink with bumper cars is coming to Orlando

Time to renew your health insurance and notify your chiropractor, because Orlando will get a dose of chilly, slippery whiplash next summer with "Bumper Cars on Ice."
You read that right, a bumper car ice rink is coming to the City Beautiful, and there will be booze. A "winter wonderland" themed bar will serve mulled wine and frozen winter cocktails, while the darkened ambience will "give you all the icy feels." The bumper cars light up, and it actually looks pretty amazing.
The nighttime experience will also feature a live DJ spinning tunes while you "slip, slide and smash into your friends."
Tickets to the May 2020 event will be around $30 for a 12-minute bumper car ice ride and admission to the themed bar. This event "is guaranteed to leave your mates with the ultimate FOMO," a clue that this touring attraction comes to us from Australia.
Organizers are asking the curious "to register your interest" online at www.bumpercarsonicetour.com. Consider our interest to be registered.