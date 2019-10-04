A leading NOAA meteorologist died in the rough Atlantic surf, and Floridians should take note

click to enlarge Photo of William Lapenta via NOAA/Twitter

I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of my friend and colleague, Bill Lapenta. Bill was a brilliant scientist and mentor to many. He will be missed by all of us in the @NWS and @NOAA. pic.twitter.com/0rE0cvpgdg — Louis Uccellini (@NWSDirector) October 1, 2019

click to enlarge Map via NWS

Lapenta,native of Nyack,NY lived in N. Virginia with wife, Cathy,who is also a meteorologist,according to his weather service biography.He oversaw the USA government’s prediction centers,tracked hurricane has died in rough seas on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Society of Jesus=79 pic.twitter.com/9KI1QTZhxq — rosannemiller (@freedomgirl2011) October 2, 2019