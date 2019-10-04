A leading NOAA meteorologist died in the rough Atlantic surf, and Floridians should take note

The Weather Channel also stated that NWS had issued warnings of "rip currents and high surf" for beaches along the coast of the Carolinas at the time. The warnings were a result of Hurricane Lorenzo, which is currently active in the Atlantic Ocean.
I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of my friend and colleague, Bill Lapenta. Bill was a brilliant scientist and mentor to many. He will be missed by all of us in the @NWS and @NOAA. pic.twitter.com/0rE0cvpgdg— Louis Uccellini (@NWSDirector) October 1, 2019
Lapenta, who graduated with his Ph.D. from Penn State University, was also remembered online by his alma mater on Friday. His death is a reminder that rip currents, while often predictable by weather professionals, are still insidiously deadly for swimmers.
Lapenta,native of Nyack,NY lived in N. Virginia with wife, Cathy,who is also a meteorologist,according to his weather service biography.He oversaw the USA government’s prediction centers,tracked hurricane has died in rough seas on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.— rosannemiller (@freedomgirl2011) October 2, 2019
@psumeteo is extremely saddened by the loss of alumnus Bill Lapenta ('90 PhD). Our thoughts and hearts are with his family, friends and fellow colleagues. pic.twitter.com/ZmxnrbpECK— PSU Meteorology (@psumeteo) October 4, 2019
