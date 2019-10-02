The Heard

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

The Heard

Resurgent pop singer Banks announces to wrap up her tour in Orlando and Miami this month

Posted By on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 10:02 AM

Pop singer Banks has returned from a two-year hiatus with a new album, III, and a North American tour that's set to wrap up this month with a pair of Florida shows, one in Orlando!

Banks became a familiar name to fans of the more adventurous end of the pop music spectrum as the touring opener for the Weeknd in 2013, soon after the release of her album The Altar in 2016 (containing songs that later appeared in episodes of Girls and Power) she took a bit of a break from the music treadmill, but now she's back and eager to share her new music and more self-assured, "less fucks-given" outlook.

Banks plays the House of Blues on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


