Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Resurgent pop singer Banks announces to wrap up her tour in Orlando and Miami this month
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 10:02 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Banks/Facebook
Pop singer Banks
has returned from a two-year hiatus
with a new album, III,
and a North American tour
that's set to wrap up this month with a pair of Florida shows, one in Orlando!
Banks became a familiar name to fans of the more adventurous end of the pop music spectrum as the touring opener for the Weeknd in 2013
, soon after the release of her album The Altar in 2016
(containing songs that later appeared in episodes of Girls
and Power
) she took a bit of a break from the music treadmill
, but now she's back and eager to share her new music and more self-assured, "less fucks-given" outlook.
Banks plays the House of Blues
on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Banks, Pop, R&B, Dark, Singer, Tour, Music, Concert, Show, Video, Image