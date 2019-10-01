Orlando Public Library lets you get drunk in the library at their annual Booktoberfest

click to enlarge
Normally, you have to pre-game pretty heavily if you want to enjoy the library with a nice buzz on … we, uh, hear. But OCLS’ annual Booktoberfest celebration lets you cut out the middleman and just get drunk right in the stacks.
Fittingly, this year’s theme is The Wizard of Oz
, as you’ll be over the rainbow with a selection of local beers, food from Pom Pom’s and Roque Pub, and plenty of activities. Or just get drunk and read. It’s underrated.
6:30 p.m. Friday; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; $35-$50; orlandoweeklytickets.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Orlando Public Library
101 E. Central Blvd.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m.
407-835-7323
Price:
$35-$50
Events