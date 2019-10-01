Tip Jar

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Orlando Public Library lets you get drunk in the library at their annual Booktoberfest

Posted By on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
Normally, you have to pre-game pretty heavily if you want to enjoy the library with a nice buzz on … we, uh, hear. But OCLS’ annual Booktoberfest celebration lets you cut out the middleman and just get drunk right in the stacks.

Fittingly, this year’s theme is The Wizard of Oz, as you’ll be over the rainbow with a selection of local beers, food from Pom Pom’s and Roque Pub, and plenty of activities. Or just get drunk and read. It’s underrated.

6:30 p.m. Friday; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; $35-$50; orlandoweeklytickets.com.

