Orlando Public Library lets you get drunk in the library at their annual Booktoberfest

Event Details Booktoberfest @ Orlando Public Library 101 E. Central Blvd. Downtown Orlando, FL When: Fri., Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. 407-835-7323 Price: $35-$50 Events Map

Normally, you have to pre-game pretty heavily if you want to enjoy the library with a nice buzz on … we, uh, hear. But OCLS’ annual Booktoberfest celebration lets you cut out the middleman and just get drunk right in the stacks.Fittingly, this year’s theme is, as you’ll be over the rainbow with a selection of local beers, food from Pom Pom’s and Roque Pub, and plenty of activities. Or just get drunk and read. It’s underrated.6:30 p.m. Friday; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; $35-$50; orlandoweeklytickets.com