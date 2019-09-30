Orlando rapper Skyxxx releases major label debut single on Warner Records

Local rapper Skyxxx has hit the big time with the release last week of his debut single and music video "Hotboy" on major label Warner Records. The Orlando-based MC has been on the grind since 2013 with "Bangk," following time spent honing his craft battle-rapping and time with local collective Swamp Posse. His 2018 independent release Hellbound Radio caught the ears of the right people, leading to his signing with Warner's. The sound is bass-heavy and humid, a fitting release for a state where summer never really ends.
Check out Skyxxx's major-label debut "Hot Boy" below …
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.