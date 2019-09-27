Eager to reach elderly voters, an embattled Trump visits The Villages next week

click to enlarge Photo via Rob Bartlett

After postponing a visit to Florida’s largest retirement community last August, President Donald Trump will now make his first official visit to The Villages next week.The president is expected to visit the community’s Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Oct. 3 at 1:30 p.m. Exact details of the visit have not been released, but the president is expected to sign an executive order regarding Medicare.The stop comes after the president rescheduled his Aug. 6 visit because of last month’s mass shootings in El Paso and Daytona, which resulted in the death of 31 people.Trump’s visit to The Villages will occur shortly after Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry in regards to the president allegedly extorting Ukrainian President Volodymyr by threatening to withhold foreign aid in exchange for an investigation into Joe Biden and his family.Seeing as 68% of Sumter County voted for Trump in the 2016 election, this likely won’t be a problem.