Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 27, 2019

Bloggytown

Eager to reach elderly voters, an embattled Trump visits The Villages next week

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo via Rob Bartlett
After postponing a visit to Florida’s largest retirement community last August, President Donald Trump will now make his first official visit to The Villages next week.

The president is expected to visit the community’s Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Oct. 3 at 1:30 p.m. Exact details of the visit have not been released, but the president is expected to sign an executive order regarding Medicare.

The stop comes after the president rescheduled his Aug. 6 visit because of last month’s mass shootings in El Paso and Daytona, which resulted in the death of 31 people.

Trump’s visit to The Villages will occur shortly after Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry in regards to the president allegedly extorting Ukrainian President Volodymyr by threatening to withhold foreign aid in exchange for an investigation into Joe Biden and his family.



Seeing as 68% of Sumter County voted for Trump in the 2016 election, this likely won’t be a problem.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. One of Animal Kingdom's rides has been shut down for months, and the mystery could tell us about the future of Disney Read More

  2. As prices rise and attendance lags, Walt Disney World axes Orlando performers Read More

  3. Universal Parks CEO talks Disney, SeaWorld, and Universal's answer to Magicbands Read More

  4. Jaden Smith announces second Orlando appearance on Friday, after Tyler the Creator show Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is fundraising to 'protect' Trump from impeachment Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation