Thursday, September 26, 2019

Park Avenue to close during October's annual Winter Park Autumn Art Festival

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 11:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WINTER PARK AUTUMN ART FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Winter Park Autumn Art Festival/Facebook
Park Ave. in Winter Park is one of three roads that will partially close to accommodate traffic during the Winter Park Autumn Art Festival.

Road closures will run from early morning Saturday, Oct. 12, at 3 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 13, at 8 p.m. Park Avenue will be closed between Lyman Ave. and Canton Ave.

The event, hosted by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, Oct.12 through Sunday, Oct.13 at Central Park in downtown Winter Park.

Admission is free and the festival operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Other roads that will be closed are Morse Blvd. between New York Ave. and Center St., and New England Ave. between the railroad tracks and Center St.



For more information on the 46th Annual Winter Park Autumn Art Festival, visit winterpark.org.

