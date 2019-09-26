Orlando Story Club continues 2019 season with the October theme 'Spooked!'

click to enlarge
The Orlando Story Club quarterly event, put on by the Downtown Arts District, will be themed “Spooked!” starting Wednesday, Oct. 2. Once again, ten stories will be told, but no one yet knows who will tell them.
Hosted by Orlandoans Danielle Ziss and Bobby Wesley, Orlando Story Club gives patrons the chance to tell a personal story, if they are one of the 10 names picked out of the hat. Three randomly selected judges score the storytellers and the first, second and third place winners will receive a prizes.
This year's benefiting charity will be ArtReach Orlando, which promotes art projects as a positive platform for self-expression for Orange County children in need.
Admission is $5 and drinks and food are provided. Each event during the year takes on a different theme, and all proceeds raised will go towards supporting various local philanthropic organizations.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will run from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Abbey located at 100 South Eola Drive in Orlando. For more information on Orlando Story Club, event themes and benefiting organizations, visit www.orlandostoryclub.com
, www.orlandoslice.com
and www.facebook.com/orlandostoryclub
.
