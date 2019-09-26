The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 26, 2019

The Gist

Orlando Story Club continues 2019 season with the October theme 'Spooked!'

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 11:40 PM

click to enlarge orlando_story_club_photo_3.jpg
The Orlando Story Club quarterly event, put on by the Downtown Arts District, will be themed “Spooked!” starting Wednesday, Oct. 2. Once again, ten stories will be told, but no one yet knows who will tell them.

Hosted by Orlandoans Danielle Ziss and Bobby Wesley, Orlando Story Club gives patrons the chance to tell a personal story, if they are one of the 10 names picked out of the hat. Three randomly selected judges score the storytellers and the first, second and third place winners will receive a prizes.

This year's benefiting charity will be ArtReach Orlando, which promotes art projects as a positive platform for self-expression for Orange County children in need.

Admission is $5 and drinks and food are provided. Each event during the year takes on a different theme, and all proceeds raised will go towards supporting various local philanthropic organizations.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will run from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Abbey located at 100 South Eola Drive in Orlando. For more information on Orlando Story Club, event themes and benefiting organizations, visit www.orlandostoryclub.com, www.orlandoslice.com and www.facebook.com/orlandostoryclub.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. One of Animal Kingdom's rides has been shut down for months, and the mystery could tell us about the future of Disney Read More

  2. As prices rise and attendance lags, Walt Disney World axes Orlando performers Read More

  3. Universal Parks CEO talks Disney, SeaWorld, and Universal's answer to Magicbands Read More

  4. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld win big at amusement-industry awards, but Disney World goes home empty-handed Read More

  5. Florida is finally getting the post-apocalyptic restaurant it deserves Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation