Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The Gist

Downtown Arts District's annual La Maschera fundraiser goes royal at the Abbey

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 2:21 PM

The Downtown Arts District’s annual fundraising party, La Maschera, gets the royal treatment this year. The party features live music and dancing, a silent auction, and the requisite food, beer and wine. Dress up like royalty to enter the costume contest, or just marvel at the sumptuous decor.

7-11 p.m. Friday; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Ave.; $50; orlandoslice.com.

