Downtown Arts District's annual La Maschera fundraiser goes royal at the Abbey

The Downtown Arts District’s annual fundraising party, La Maschera, gets the royal treatment this year. The party features live music and dancing, a silent auction, and the requisite food, beer and wine. Dress up like royalty to enter the costume contest, or just marvel at the sumptuous decor.7-11 p.m. Friday; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Ave.; $50; orlandoslice.com