Downtown Arts District's annual La Maschera fundraiser goes royal at the Abbey

click to enlarge
The Downtown Arts District’s annual fundraising party, La Maschera, gets the royal treatment this year. The party features live music and dancing, a silent auction, and the requisite food, beer and wine. Dress up like royalty to enter the costume contest, or just marvel at the sumptuous decor.
7-11 p.m. Friday; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Ave.; $50; orlandoslice.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ The Abbey
100 S. Eola Drive
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Sept. 27, 7 p.m.
Price:
$50
Art