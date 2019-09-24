Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Bloggytown

'Greatest generation' of Florida seniors are also great at catching syphilis and other STDs

Posted By on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
Ready for a harsh reality? Old people are having sex. With a rise in STDs nationwide, Florida is seeing some of the highest numbers of syphilis infections thanks, in part, to the greatest generation.

According to a CDC report in 2018, men aged 65 years or older saw a 16.7% increase in syphilis diagnosis. This is on the heels of a record-breaking year for STDs in America, with 2.3 million cases being reported in 2018 alone.

In 2014 and 2017, diagnosis rates for herpes simplex, gonorrhea, syphilis, chlamydia, hepatitis B, and trichomoniasis rose 23 percent in patients over the age of 60, according to Athena Health database.

More and more medicines available on the market allow for senior citizens to maintain a sexually active lifestyle than ever before. The erectile dysfunction market is a $4.82 billion industry with an expected generated revenue of $7.10 billion by the end of 2024, according to a report published by Zion Market Research.



As the amount of sexually active senior citizens increase, so has the probability of spreading STDs. Conversely, the amount and range of medications taken by seniors can break down the amount of good bacteria needed to fight off some illnesses. This can lead to a rise in sexually transmitted diseases which in turn, could leave elderly patients at risk for far more serious medical consequences.

Florida pathologist Morton Levitt, M.D., sees a number of these cases involving senior citizens.

“Seniors don’t seem to be shy about sex, which should make it easier for them to have a candid conversation with their doctor," Levitt said in a press release. "Running the right tests in our pathology laboratory at the right time can mean quick treatment for STDs and faster recovery. But ultimately it comes down to practicing safe sex.”

Levitt is a current member of the College of American Pathologists, which has been holding its annual meeting in Orlando from Sept. 21 to 25.

When it comes to seniors and sex, Levitt has a few tips for patients and medical professionals. For one, physicians need to talk more actively with patients about sex, STDs and HIV, and should continually test older patients who say they are sexually active for chlamydia and other STDs. Levitt urges senior patients to take charge of their health by practicing safe sex and openly talking to their doctor as well as their partner.

"Encourage patients to get tested regularly in order to catch and treat infections quickly."

 Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As prices rise and attendance lags, Walt Disney World axes Orlando performers Read More

  2. Florida woman escapes 600-pound camel in Louisiana by biting its testicles Read More

  3. Rapper CupcakKe announces her retirement from Orlando hotel room, hours before show at the Social Read More

  4. Universal Parks CEO talks Disney, SeaWorld, and Universal's answer to Magicbands Read More

  5. Orlando's famed Hideaway Bar bans smoking inside and on the front porch Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation