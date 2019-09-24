Florida is finally getting the post-apocalyptic restaurant it deserves

click to enlarge
Photo via max Rex/Instagram
The restaurant group's other vigilante-themed eatery, Mad Rex, in Philadelphia
Florida is finally getting the restaurant it deserves — Rex Baron
Although it won’t be stationed in Orlando, it’s located just a day trip away, at the Town Center in Boca Raton, at 6000 Glades Rd. Suite 1229. The 8,200-square-foot concept is the world’s second "Vigilante Post" dreamed up by the Rex Gryphon Restaurant Group.
The experiential dining joint, whose slogan is "Where the art of food meets the art of survival," will refer to diners as survivors and give them tasks in order to thrive within the post-apocalyptic themed experience.
According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel
, one of those tasks is cooking your own meals on 550-degree lava rocks. Don’t stress, you can also snag some pre-made dishes if you’re no Bear Grylls.
“To disrupt and excel in an ever-evolving industry, we have mastered the REX: Restaurant, Entertainment Xperience at our posts by offering a high quality, healthy and delicious menu with a storied atmosphere that engages and stimulates,” hospitality industry veteran Michael Norris, who leads the development of Rex Gryphon’s outposts, wrote on the concept’s website.
When it comes to the food, expect modern American bites with locally-sourced ingredients. Organic meat, seafood and chicken dishes are on the menu, too; this joint isn’t cutting corners. IV-bag cocktails mean that Floridians can Instagram their blood bag cocktail with little to no shame.
And once they've got their protein fix, survivors can head to a virtual reality lounge, don a VR helmet and dive deeper into Rex Baron's custom-made dystopia. Wanting to encompass all things armageddon, diners can also explore the Boca Blade Vigilante Exhibit which includes intense Mad Max-esque suits and other war gear.
Rex Baron opens in Boca on October 16.
It's time to tap into your primal instincts, which shouldn't be too hard; after all, you are a Floridian.
