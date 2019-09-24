Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Tip Jar

Disney adding hundreds of vegan and vegetarian options to theme parks and resort menus

Posted By on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 4:14 PM

click to enlarge Shiriki noodle salad from Jungle Navigation Co. Ltd Skipper Canteen at Magic Kingdom Park - PHOTO VIA WALT DISNEY WORLD
  • Photo via Walt Disney World
  • Shiriki noodle salad from Jungle Navigation Co. Ltd Skipper Canteen at Magic Kingdom Park
Vegans and vegetarians are about to become the happiest people on Earth – at the "Happiest place on Earth," because Disney is adding many more plant-based options to their theme park and resort menus.

Quick-service locations at Disney Walt Disney World Resort will be the first to offer some of the 400-plus new options, starting on Oct. 1. Table service locations at the resort will follow suit, starting on Oct. 3, according to a Disney press release.
To make it easier to identify them, the new dishes will appear on menus with a green leaf icon. Orlando is taking the lead, as Disneyland patrons in California will have to wait until 2020 to enjoy the newer, early-friendlier fare.

Disney fans across the world won't have to miss out either, because the new vegan and vegetarian options will eventually become available at Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland and even Disney Cruise Line.

Some of the dishes in the new line-up include steamed Asian dumplings, which will be on Le Cellier's menu at Epcot, and a chili-spiced, crispy fried tofu bowl, to be served by Satu’li Canteen at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
click to enlarge Chili-spiced crispy fried tofu bowl from Satu’li Canteen at Disney’s Animal Kingdom - PHOTO VIA WALT DISNEY WORLD
  • Photo via Walt Disney World
  • Chili-spiced crispy fried tofu bowl from Satu’li Canteen at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Shiriki noodle salad from the Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen at Magic Kingdom is made with noodles, edamame beans, mushrooms, green mango and cucumber, and tossed with a sweet chili sauce. The Felucian garden spread from Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is made with plant-based “kefta,” herb hummus, tomato-cucumber relish and pita.
click to enlarge Felucian garden spread from Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge - PHOTO VIA WALT DISNEY WORLD
  • Photo via Walt Disney World
  • Felucian garden spread from Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
Finally, a plant-based cashew cheesecake from California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort will end any meal, plant-based or otherwise, on a sweet note.
click to enlarge Plant-based cashew cheesecake from California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort - PHOTO VIA WALT DISNEY WORLD
  • Photo via Walt Disney World
  • Plant-based cashew cheesecake from California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As prices rise and attendance lags, Walt Disney World axes Orlando performers Read More

  2. Florida woman escapes 600-pound camel in Louisiana by biting its testicles Read More

  3. Rapper CupcakKe announces her retirement from Orlando hotel room, hours before show at the Social Read More

  4. Universal Parks CEO talks Disney, SeaWorld, and Universal's answer to Magicbands Read More

  5. Orlando's famed Hideaway Bar bans smoking inside and on the front porch Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation