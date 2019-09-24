Disney adding hundreds of vegan and vegetarian options to theme parks and resort menus

click to enlarge Photo via Walt Disney World

Shiriki noodle salad from Jungle Navigation Co. Ltd Skipper Canteen at Magic Kingdom Park

Chili-spiced crispy fried tofu bowl from Satu’li Canteen at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Felucian garden spread from Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Plant-based cashew cheesecake from California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Vegans and vegetarians are about to become the happiest people on Earth – at the "Happiest place on Earth," because Disney is adding many more plant-based options to their theme park and resort menus.Quick-service locations at Disney Walt Disney World Resort will be the first to offer some of the 400-plus new options, starting on Oct. 1. Table service locations at the resort will follow suit, starting on Oct. 3, according to a Disney press release.To make it easier to identify them, the new dishes will appear on menus with a green leaf icon. Orlando is taking the lead, as Disneyland patrons in California will have to wait until 2020 to enjoy the newer, early-friendlier fare.Disney fans across the world won't have to miss out either, because the new vegan and vegetarian options will eventually become available at Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland and even Disney Cruise Line.Some of the dishes in the new line-up include steamed Asian dumplings, which will be on Le Cellier's menu at Epcot, and a chili-spiced, crispy fried tofu bowl, to be served by Satu’li Canteen at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.The Shiriki noodle salad from the Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen at Magic Kingdom is made with noodles, edamame beans, mushrooms, green mango and cucumber, and tossed with a sweet chili sauce. The Felucian garden spread from Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is made with plant-based “kefta,” herb hummus, tomato-cucumber relish and pita.Finally, a plant-based cashew cheesecake from California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort will end any meal, plant-based or otherwise, on a sweet note.