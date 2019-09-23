Florida woman escapes 600-pound camel in Louisiana by biting its testicles

click to enlarge
Photo of Casper the camel via Tiger Truck Stop/Facebook
After her dog got into a camel's pen at a Louisiana truck stop petting zoo, a Florida woman was forced to bite the testicles of the 600-pound animal after it decided to sit on her.
Authorities with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office told The Advocate
that the testicle-biting incident began last Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Tiger Truck Stop
in Grosse Tete, when the woman’s husband was tossing treats to the couple’s small dog near Casper the camel’s pen.
The dog then ventured into the enclosure, forcing them to climb past warning signs and under a barbed wire fence to retrieve the family pet. After getting inside the cage, the couple allegedly shoved the animal and swatted at it with a hat, which resulted in Casper sitting down on top of the wife.
She then freed herself by biting the dromedary’s testicles, or D’s nuts, if you will.
“The camel has never been aggressive, the camel has never gotten out, never caused any issues — in fact, the husband and wife stated before that we’ve been here before and we’ve never had any problems,” said Iberville Parish Deputy Louis Hamilton Jr. to the paper.
The couple, whose names were not released, were cited for a leash violation.
