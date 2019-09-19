The Heard

Thursday, September 19, 2019

The Heard

The Coathangers return to Orlando with stellar Florida support from Las Nubes and Glove

Posted By on Thu, Sep 19, 2019 at 1:13 PM

click to enlarge The Coathangers at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Coathangers at Soundbar
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
The Coathangers, Las Nubes and Glove, Soundbar, Sept. 17

Atlanta punkers the Coathangers have been making noise for over a dozen years, but it’s only been in the last handful that they’ve shown more than just scrap and attitude. Oh, they’re a decent garage-punk act, but they were more immediate splash than deep impact. What they’ve been doing since 2014 album Suck My Shirt, however, is a pivot toward something with more rock & roll resonance.

click to enlarge The Coathangers at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Coathangers at Soundbar
As this latest appearance reaffirmed, they now write better songs and rock with more purpose and pocket. It would take a complete about-face in band ethos and probably some of Taylor Swift’s producers to make the Coathangers approach anything resembling gloss. But, no doubt, their garage sound is deeper, more penetrating now.

click to enlarge The Coathangers at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Coathangers at Soundbar
click to enlarge The Coathangers at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Coathangers at Soundbar
They’ve become a manifestly better band while remaining true to themselves. And they didn’t have to trade in an ounce of their toughness. The switchblade vocals of drummer Stephanie Luke testify to that. It’s proof of both a will to evolve and the ability to ripen well, all of which should translate to endurance. Viva the Coathangers.

click to enlarge Las Nubes at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Las Nubes at Soundbar
But this was a very legit bill from top to bottom, and the rest of the heat was native. Miami power trio Las Nubes were one of the most standout homegrown bands seen in some time. Singing in both English and Spanish (because Florida), they may have some garage in their heart but it beats with a bigger sense of both rock and tune. Taking thick 1990s guitar overdrive and pushing it to woolly glory, their sound is a dream union of fuzz, kick and melody. Las Nubes, write it down now.

click to enlarge Las Nubes at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Las Nubes at Soundbar
Also good but with a completely different climate, Tampa’s Glove stand at the cold intersection of dour post-punk and icy new wave.



click to enlarge Glove at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Glove at Soundbar
click to enlarge Glove at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Glove at Soundbar
They’re a stern, wiry and stylish affair that coaxes allure out of the gloom with songs of austerity and intent. But keep watching and you’ll see the severe trance eventually overtake the band in a climaxing fit of fever and true belief. The force of Ian Curtis is alive in these guys.

click to enlarge Glove at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Glove at Soundbar
click to enlarge Glove at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Glove at Soundbar
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

