The Coathangers return to Orlando with stellar Florida support from Las Nubes and Glove

Atlanta punkers thehave been making noise for over a dozen years, but it’s only been in the last handful that they’ve shown more than just scrap and attitude. Oh, they’re a decent garage-punk act, but they were more immediate splash than deep impact. What they’ve been doing since 2014 albumhowever, is a pivot toward something with moreAs this latest appearance reaffirmed, they now writeand rock with more purpose and pocket. It would take a complete about-face in band ethos and probably some of Taylor Swift’s producers to make the Coathangers approach anything resembling gloss. But, no doubt, their garage sound is deeper, more penetrating now.They’ve become a manifestly better band while remainingAnd they didn’t have to trade in an ounce of their toughness. The switchblade vocals of drummer Stephanie Luke testify to that. It’s proof of both a will to evolve and the ability to ripen well, all of which should translate to endurance. Viva the Coathangers.But this was a very legit bill from top to bottom, and the rest of the heat was native. Miami power triowere one of the most standout homegrown bands seen in some time. Singing in both English and Spanish (because Florida), they may have some garage in their heart but it beats with a bigger sense of both rock and tune. Taking thick 1990s guitar overdrive and pushing it to woolly glory, their sound is a dream union ofLas Nubes, write it down now.Also good but with a completely different climate, Tampa’sstand at the cold intersection of dourand icyThey’re a stern, wiry and stylish affair that coaxes allure out of the gloom with songs of austerity and intent. But keep watching and you’ll see the severe trance eventually overtake the band in a climaxing fit of fever and true belief. The force ofis alive in these guys.