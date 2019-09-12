Thursday, September 12, 2019
The best concerts happening in Orlando this week: Jenny Lewis, Fever Beam, Big Bliss
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 12:33 PM
Jenny Lewis
Photo via Big Bliss/Facebook
Big Bliss
Jenny Lewis is coming back to Orlando – and she's bringing the Watson Twins! The former Rilo Kiley vocalist and solo star shines her brightest when she harmonizes with Oklahoma-born Leigh and Chandra Watson.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Beacham, $25-$35
Fever Beam
Swampy, rockabilly-infused St. Pete trio return to Orlando as headliners this time. They're gathering more local converts with each visit.
8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Will's Pub, $7
Big Bliss
New York post-punk newcomers play a free Friday night show at Castle Church. A fresh off-tour Cathedral Bells is one of the locals supporting!
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Castle Church Brewing, free
Beth McKee & Her Funky Time Band
Local mover McKee returns to the Blue Bamboo with her talented musical comrades in the Funky Time Band. It's a welcome comeback.
8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $20
Subhumans
Brit street-punk vets are back together(!) with an new album out at the end of the week(!!) and a headlining shows at Will's to cap off the weekend(!!!).
7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Will's Pub, $15-$20
Flor
Oregonian indie-pop trio is sure to beguile the Social and chase even Garfield's Monday blues away.
7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Social, $22.50-$25
Thomas Wynn
Wynn's unique weekly (and live) songwriter's Circle is still going strong at Dexter's. You owe yourself a trip.
6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Dexter’s of Winter Park, free
