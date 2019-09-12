The best concerts happening in Orlando this week: Jenny Lewis, Fever Beam, Big Bliss

click image Photo via Big Bliss/Facebook

Big Bliss

Jenny Lewis is coming back to Orlando – and she's bringing the Watson Twins! The former Rilo Kiley vocalist and solo star shines her brightest when she harmonizes with Oklahoma-born Leigh and Chandra Watson.Swampy, rockabilly-infused St. Pete trio return to Orlando as headliners this time. They're gathering more local converts with each visit.New York post-punk newcomers play a free Friday night show at Castle Church. A fresh off-tour Cathedral Bells is one of the locals supporting!Local mover McKee returns to the Blue Bamboo with her talented musical comrades in the Funky Time Band. It's a welcome comeback.Brit street-punk vets are back together(!) with an new album out at the end of the week(!!) and a headlining shows at Will's to cap off the weekend(!!!).Oregonian indie-pop trio is sure to beguile the Social and chase even Garfield's Monday blues away.Wynn's unique weekly (and live) songwriter's Circle is still going strong at Dexter's. You owe yourself a trip.