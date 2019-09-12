The Heard

Thursday, September 12, 2019

The Heard

The best concerts happening in Orlando this week: Jenny Lewis, Fever Beam, Big Bliss

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019

click image Big Bliss - PHOTO VIA BIG BLISS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Big Bliss/Facebook
  • Big Bliss
Jenny Lewis
Jenny Lewis is coming back to Orlando – and she's bringing the Watson Twins! The former Rilo Kiley vocalist and solo star shines her brightest when she harmonizes with Oklahoma-born Leigh and Chandra Watson.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Beacham, $25-$35

Fever Beam
Swampy, rockabilly-infused St. Pete trio return to Orlando as headliners this time. They're gathering more local converts with each visit.         
8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Will's Pub, $7

Big Bliss
New York post-punk newcomers play a free Friday night show at Castle Church. A fresh off-tour Cathedral Bells is one of the locals supporting!
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Castle Church Brewing, free

Beth McKee & Her Funky Time Band
Local mover McKee returns to the Blue Bamboo with her talented musical comrades in the Funky Time Band. It's a welcome comeback.         
8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $20



Subhumans
Brit street-punk vets are back together(!) with an new album out at the end of the week(!!) and a headlining shows at Will's to cap off the weekend(!!!). 
7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Will's Pub, $15-$20

Flor
Oregonian indie-pop trio is sure to beguile the Social and chase even Garfield's Monday blues away.         
7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Social, $22.50-$25

Thomas Wynn
Wynn's unique weekly (and live) songwriter's Circle is still going strong at Dexter's. You owe yourself a trip.     
6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Dexter’s of Winter Park, free



