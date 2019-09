'Making a Murderer' lawyer Jerome F. Buting speaks about criminal justice reform at Orlando Public Library

click to enlarge Jerome F. Buting

One of the defense lawyers from the Wisconsin murder trial of Steven Avery – covered in depth on Netflix’s hit true crime doc series, speaks at the downtown library this week.Jerome F. Buting, a criminal defense attorney with more than 35 years of experience, is promoting his book, from HarperCollins Publishers. The book shines a light on Buting’s work with the Innocence Project, a nonprofit legal organization devoted to using DNA testing to exonerate the wrongly convicted and advocate for changes within the criminal justice system.While the Avery case detailed inwas an eye-opening example of law enforcement and prosecutorial biases toward suspects and how those can result in a miscarriage of justice, what’s striking about Buting’s story is that it’s just the tip of the iceberg.VIP tickets include a copy of the book, reserved seating and the chance to meet Buting in person, along with other perks.7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 | Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd. |407-835-7323 | orlandoweeklytickets.com | $15-$50