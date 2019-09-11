'Making a Murderer' lawyer Jerome F. Buting speaks about criminal justice reform at Orlando Public Library

click to enlarge
One of the defense lawyers from the Wisconsin murder trial of Steven Avery – covered in depth on Netflix’s hit true crime doc series Making a Murderer
, speaks at the downtown library this week.
Jerome F. Buting, a criminal defense attorney with more than 35 years of experience, is promoting his book Illusion of Justice: Inside ‘Making a Murderer’ and America’s Broken System
, from HarperCollins Publishers. The book shines a light on Buting’s work with the Innocence Project, a nonprofit legal organization devoted to using DNA testing to exonerate the wrongly convicted and advocate for changes within the criminal justice system.
While the Avery case detailed in Making a Murderer
was an eye-opening example of law enforcement and prosecutorial biases toward suspects and how those can result in a miscarriage of justice, what’s striking about Buting’s story is that it’s just the tip of the iceberg.
VIP tickets include a copy of the book, reserved seating and the chance to meet Buting in person, along with other perks.
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 | Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd. |
407-835-7323 | orlandoweeklytickets.com
| $15-$50
