Wednesday, September 11, 2019

'Making a Murderer' lawyer Jerome F. Buting speaks about criminal justice reform at Orlando Public Library

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 12:37 PM

One of the defense lawyers from the Wisconsin murder trial of Steven Avery – covered in depth on Netflix’s hit true crime doc series Making a Murderer, speaks at the downtown library this week.

Jerome F. Buting, a criminal defense attorney with more than 35 years of experience, is promoting his book Illusion of Justice: Inside ‘Making a Murderer’ and America’s Broken System, from HarperCollins Publishers. The book shines a light on Buting’s work with the Innocence Project, a nonprofit legal organization devoted to using DNA testing to exonerate the wrongly convicted and advocate for changes within the criminal justice system.

While the Avery case detailed in Making a Murderer was an eye-opening example of law enforcement and prosecutorial biases toward suspects and how those can result in a miscarriage of justice, what’s striking about Buting’s story is that it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 | Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
$15-$50

