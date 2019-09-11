Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida is sending a half-million bottles of water to Bahamas

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge CBP AMO agents deliver food and water to Fox Town on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, Sept. 6 2019. - CBP PHOTO BY KRIS GROAGN VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • CBP photo by Kris Groagn via Wikimedia Commons
  • CBP AMO agents deliver food and water to Fox Town on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, Sept. 6 2019.
After being largely spared by Hurricane Dorian, Florida and the state’s largest electric utility are sending more than a half-million bottles of water to storm-ravaged parts of the Bahamas.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Power & Light on Tuesday announced plans to ship 19 truckloads of water – including 10 truckloads that had been stockpiled by the state for the ongoing hurricane season – to Nassau, where the Bahamian government is staging most of its relief efforts.
With more than 80 days remaining in the Atlantic hurricane season, now at its peak, DeSantis said the donation shouldn’t leave the state short in case any of three disturbances now being monitored by the National Hurricane Center pose an immediate threat to the state.

“We’re not out of the woods with hurricane season, obviously we’re still monitoring,” DeSantis said during a news conference at FPL’s Command Center in West Palm Beach. “But we felt comfortable we can give some of the water – given the acute needs in the Bahamas – and then still be in the position to backfill if we’re unfortunate enough to get hit with a storm.”

In advance of Dorian, Florida deployed 860,000 bottles of water and 1.8 million meals to counties that faced threats from the storm, and another 819,000 gallons of water were ready for distribution. Also, 730,000 pounds of ice were ready for distribution.



But Dorian skirted the state’s East Coast, sparing Florida communities – and millions of FPL customers – from a direct hit.

DeSantis, who on Monday said Florida is following the lead of the federal government in providing humanitarian assistance to the Bahamas, called the water donation a way of “supplementing” the federal relief effort.

He added that offers of assistance, such as troops from the Florida National Guard, have been declined during daily talks with the Trump administration..

“They’ve said they’ve got kind of a handle on how things are going, and basically I’ve been urged to pursue the course we’re doing,” DeSantis said.

Still, DeSantis and Florida Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said the state likely will make other contributions along with donating the water.

“We are intimately involved in helping figure what are the unmet needs and where we can help,” Moskowitz said.

Moskowitz noted that even the best hurricane building codes were not developed for Dorian, which hit parts of the Bahamas with 185 mph sustained winds.

“This could have been us. And let’s be clear, it almost was us,” Moskowitz said.

John Rood, a former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas who has been appointed by DeSantis as the state’s “point person” in relief efforts, said the first step is working with Mission of Hope International to build transitional housing for Bahamians.

“There are people in these islands, in these settlements, who don’t want to leave and go to Nassau,” said Rood, a Jacksonville businessman who spent three days in the Bahamas after Dorian.

Rood added that supplies should be going out next week, once details for the project are completed with Bahama’s National Emergency Management Agency.

“We don’t want to be going off in a direction that is not consistent with the Bahamas, with their plan,” Rood said.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man discovers car with body of missing man in lake using Google Maps Read More

  2. Tropical disturbance heading to Florida likely to become Tropical Storm Humberto over the weekend Read More

  3. Slice by Pizza Bruno won't open in Mills 50 after all Read More

  4. Florida medical marijuana dispensary now sells the state’s first cannabis tablet Read More

  5. Patty Sheehan, Orlando's first openly gay city commissioner, comes out as survivor of ‘ex-gay’ ministries Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation