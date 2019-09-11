The Heard

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The Heard

Experimental digital hardcore duo Machine Girl gets aggressive at Stonewall this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 6:00 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA MACHINE GIRL/FACEBOOK
New York City’s Machine Girl makes a triumphant return to Orlando after blowing minds opening for LE1F at Soundbar late last year. The electronic punk act incorporates live drums and a slew of electronics into a mesmerizing, frantic cacophony that picks up where Alec Empire’s Digital Hardcore Recordings label left off near the turn of the millennium. It’s loud, it’s fast, it’s glitchy and it’s angry: If you need more of an excuse to throw your body violently around the room, that’s on you, man.

8 p.m. Sunday; Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.; $7; facebook.com/stonewall.orlando.

