Orlando's new Tori Tori Japanese pub to host soft opening tonight in Mills 50

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Tori Tori / Facebook
Long-anticipated Mills 50 destination Tori Tori is finally opening its doors.
We've been writing about the new Japanese pub/izakaya since early last year, ahead of a planned launch in summer of 2018. That didn't happen as advertised, but now that the soft opening starts tonight, it already looks worth the wait.
Tori Tori, a play off "yakitori," opens in the space next to King Bao and Royal Tea, at 720 N. Mills Ave. It will continue to serve a limited menu until the grand opening.
The hours may vary somewhat during the soft opening period, but expect the kitchen to be open from 5:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. on weeknights and Sundays, and open 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. They are closed on Mondays.
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Sonny Nguyen
-
The Tori Tori space, as it appeared in January 2018, with "Coming Summer 2018" sign
When Sonny Nguyen, chef and owner of DOMU at East End market, wanted to create a landmark traditional Japanese pub in the Mills 50 District, he partnered with local restaurateur Johnny Tung.
"I felt like I had to do more for our city to really put us on the map," said Nguyen. "I felt like there was a missing piece that I think the people of our city deserve to experience."
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Tori Tori / Facebook
Expect Tori Tori to have a modern take on Japanese roots and traditions, and Nguyen says to expect it to "pack an edge of going against the grain."
The concept is part of the "DOMU Dynasty," aka the "Double-D Group," which is the new umbrella for all of Nguyen's current and future concepts.
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Jenna Lyons
-
The Tori Tori space in August 2019
For the exact hours and previews of the full menu, follow Tori Tori on Facebook
and Instagram
for word on the grand opening.
click to enlarge
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
-
Photo via Tori Tori / Instagram