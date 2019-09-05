Whole-grain bread franchise Great Harvest Bread Co. set to open in downtown Orlando

click image
The country's first whole-grain bread franchise will soon open its first outpost in Orlando.
Great Harvest Bread Co. has set up in a ground floor space in the Citi Tower Apartments at 100 Lake Avenue and is aiming for an October 11 opening.
The Montana-based company was founded in 1976 by Pete and Laura Wakeman — two college kids who baked and sold whole-grain bread to help pay their Cornell tuition. So, yeah, the Wakemans made a lot of bread.
Now, with more than 200 Great Harvest franchises across the country, from Alaska to Hawaii to Florida – the Wakemans still
make a lot of bread.
Brad and Rachel Cottle will run the Orlando bakery and cafe, which will feature breads milled and baked from scratch daily using wheat from Montana's Golden Triangle.
Check out the menus below:
