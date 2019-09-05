Saturday protest planned outside Florida prison where mentally-ill woman was allegedly beaten by guards

View this post on Instagram

This picture is not to offend, but to raise awareness. Some of you know I spent many years in a dark place due to the consequences of my addiction. I chose that life. There is a protest going on Sept. 7th, against the way we were treated while we were there and the horrifying way the women are being treated at Lowell C.I. in Ocala Florida right now, right this moment. Those of us on the outside who can't attend the protest have been asked to post photos as symbols of solidarity for our sisters who can't speak for themselves. We will not be silenced.