Thursday, September 5, 2019

Danny Feedback headlines a tribute to recently departed Orlando original Bobby Clock

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 2:29 PM

  • Photo by Jen Cray
  • Danny Feedback
Earlier this summer, the Orlando underground music company lost a longtime mainstay, the inimitable Bobby Clock. He left behind countless shell-shocked loved ones, friends and collaborators, in particular one of his longest-running musical accomplices, Danny Feedback (of Crack Rock Opera infamy). The two had been making music together for over a decade, touring, recording and rampaging across local stages – one of Clock’s very last performances was in costume as a “replacement” Danny Feedback during a Crack Rock Opera set. Prior to that, on and off for much of 2019, Feedback was assisting Clock in recording and producing an album by Clock’s outfit the Soda Pops. As a means of processing grief and honoring his friend’s memory, Feedback threw himself into finishing and producing those final recordings and this Friday that album will make its way into the world. For a show that was originally supposed to be a Crack Rock Opera affair, Feedback has instead chosen to honor his friend, and indeed the night will see the release of the Soda Pops album as a free CD, and a Feedback-helmed Soda Pops tribute set to hear these songs once, live. Shine on, you crazy diamond.

with Awesome & the Ass Kickers, Death Crusher, One Drop | 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $7

