Creepy Kingdom and Spooky Empire invite fans to get dressed up at Disney for Spooky Day in the Park

No masks or costumes, no props or weapons, and no blood or gore. Those are the rules for the upcoming Spooky Day in the Parks at Disney’s Magic Kingdom. It’s like Dapper Day, but for the goths. Also, it’s not affiliated with Disney. It’s run by Spooky Empire, an area horror convention company. You can dress up as your favorite villain or scary-ish person, but Disney doesn’t allow costumes, so you have to do what the kids call “bounding.” That means participants wear accessories and everyday clothing to look like their favorite evil person without wearing a costume. This year’s event features several photo ops (for the ’gram). There will be large group photos at the town square and the castle, along with small group photos at the Haunted Mansion, where organizers have planned a “ride takeover.”
11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 | Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World | spookydayintheparks.com
| cost of admission
