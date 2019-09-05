The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 5, 2019

The Gist

Creepy Kingdom and Spooky Empire invite fans to get dressed up at Disney for Spooky Day in the Park

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 3:59 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA CREEPY KINGDOM/FACEBOOK
No masks or costumes, no props or weapons, and no blood or gore. Those are the rules for the upcoming Spooky Day in the Parks at Disney’s Magic Kingdom. It’s like Dapper Day, but for the goths. Also, it’s not affiliated with Disney. It’s run by Spooky Empire, an area horror convention company. You can dress up as your favorite villain or scary-ish person, but Disney doesn’t allow costumes, so you have to do what the kids call “bounding.” That means participants wear accessories and everyday clothing to look like their favorite evil person without wearing a costume. This year’s event features several photo ops (for the ’gram). There will be large group photos at the town square and the castle, along with small group photos at the Haunted Mansion, where organizers have planned a “ride takeover.”

11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 | Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World | spookydayintheparks.com | cost of admission

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Spooky Day in the Park
@ Magic Kingdom
Walt Disney World Resort
Disney
Lake Buena Vista, FL
When: Sat., Sept. 7, 10 a.m.
Price: cost of admission
Events
Map
Location Details Magic Kingdom
Walt Disney World Resort
Disney
Lake Buena Vista, FL
407-824-4321
Park
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Spooky Day in the Park @ Magic Kingdom

    • Sat., Sept. 7, 10 a.m. cost of admission

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Kawaii headbangers Babymetal bring Japan-ified heavy metal to Hard Rock Live Read More

  2. How Central Floridians can help our neighbors in the Bahamas Read More

  3. Farewell, free tolls in Florida. We hardly knew ye Read More

  4. White House map of Hurricane Dorian confused everyone on Twitter Read More

  5. Florida man wants the U.S. military to fight Hurricane Dorian with ice Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation