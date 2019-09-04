The Heard

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

The Heard

Kawaii headbangers Babymetal bring Japan-ified heavy metal to Hard Rock Live

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 1:28 PM

Theatrical Japanese pop-metal wunderkinds Babymetal, who deftly walk the line between kawaii and kvlt, are readying themselves for their first full-on headlining North American tour. And hold the fuck on, the tour is kicking off here in Orlando, the only Florida stop. Babymetal may have recently lost one of their three singers – Yuimetal, who headed off for a solo career – but the core duo of Su-metal and Moametal (and their backing band) continue on unbothered, as one of the most successful J-pop (J-metal?) bands currently going. The band has a new album due out at some point this year, but Babymetal truly shines live, so don’t be a goddamn purist grump – this is a spectacle not to be missed.

with Avatar | 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 | Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. | 407-351-7625 | hardrock.com | $49-$69

