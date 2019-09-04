Roundup: Central Florida K-12 schools reopening Thursday

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

CONFIRMED: OCPS WILL OPEN Thurs. Sept. 5. The school make-up days are Fri. Oct. 18 & Mon. Nov. 25.



OCPS ABRIRÁ el Jueves, 5 de sept. Las fechas determinadas para reponer los días perdidos debido al huracán son el 18 de oct y el 25 de nov. #HurricaneDorian #HuracanDorian pic.twitter.com/BIezf57yW8 — OCPS News (@OCPSnews) September 4, 2019

***Storm Update*** SCPS Schools will Re-Open tomorrow Thursday, September 5th. Our make-up days are October 17th & 18th. — SCPS Info (@SCPSInfo) September 4, 2019

As a reminder, all Osceola schools will be open Thursday, September 5, for students and staff to continue learning and working.



Parents, we ask for your patience as our buses navigate all areas of the county to pick up students. There may possibly be some delays. pic.twitter.com/wpzexY322W — Osceola Schools (@Osceolaschools) September 4, 2019

Dorian Update!

Schools are closed Tues.(Sept. 3) , Wed.(Sept. 4) and Thurs.(Sept. 5). All shelters are now open. All school related activities on or off campus are cancelled through Thurs. The Superintendent Search Community Forum on Thurs. night is cancelled. — Volusia Schools (@volusiaschools) September 2, 2019

PCPS schools and offices will still be closed through Wednesday, Sept. 4 in response to #HurricaneDorian. Details: https://t.co/zqKOfVOVSy pic.twitter.com/4rRftYbpKP — Polk County Public Schools (@PolkSchoolsNews) August 31, 2019

A number of Central Florida counties have closed school through Wednesday due to Hurricane Dorian. As the now-category 2 storm weakens and moves away from Central Florida, the following districts are resuming classes Thursday:In, schools will reopen on Friday.