Roundup: Central Florida K-12 schools reopening Thursday

Seminole
CONFIRMED: OCPS WILL OPEN Thurs. Sept. 5. The school make-up days are Fri. Oct. 18 & Mon. Nov. 25.— OCPS News (@OCPSnews) September 4, 2019
OCPS ABRIRÁ el Jueves, 5 de sept. Las fechas determinadas para reponer los días perdidos debido al huracán son el 18 de oct y el 25 de nov. #HurricaneDorian #HuracanDorian pic.twitter.com/BIezf57yW8
Osceola
***Storm Update*** SCPS Schools will Re-Open tomorrow Thursday, September 5th. Our make-up days are October 17th & 18th.— SCPS Info (@SCPSInfo) September 4, 2019
Polk
As a reminder, all Osceola schools will be open Thursday, September 5, for students and staff to continue learning and working.— Osceola Schools (@Osceolaschools) September 4, 2019
Parents, we ask for your patience as our buses navigate all areas of the county to pick up students. There may possibly be some delays. pic.twitter.com/wpzexY322W
In Volusia County, schools will reopen on Friday.
Dorian Update!— Volusia Schools (@volusiaschools) September 2, 2019
Schools are closed Tues.(Sept. 3) , Wed.(Sept. 4) and Thurs.(Sept. 5). All shelters are now open. All school related activities on or off campus are cancelled through Thurs. The Superintendent Search Community Forum on Thurs. night is cancelled.
PCPS schools and offices will still be closed through Wednesday, Sept. 4 in response to #HurricaneDorian. Details: https://t.co/zqKOfVOVSy pic.twitter.com/4rRftYbpKP— Polk County Public Schools (@PolkSchoolsNews) August 31, 2019
