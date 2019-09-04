Bloggytown

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Roundup: Central Florida K-12 schools reopening Thursday

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock
A number of Central Florida counties have closed school through Wednesday due to Hurricane Dorian. As the now-category 2 storm weakens and moves away from Central Florida, the following districts are resuming classes Thursday:

Orange Seminole
Osceola
Polk
In Volusia County, schools will reopen on Friday. 
