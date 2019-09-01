Orlando International Airport to remain open Monday (Update: Nope!)

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Hurricane #Dorian Statement - 8/31/19 Evening— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) September 1, 2019
Orlando International Airport will continue with operations on Monday, September 2.
The latest update will always be pinned to top of our page. Passengers: Please check with their airline for updates regarding your specific flight. pic.twitter.com/dn611dSy87
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.