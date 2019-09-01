Orlando International Airport to remain open Monday (Update: Nope!)

click to enlarge Photo via Orlando International Airport

Hurricane #Dorian Statement - 8/31/19 Evening



Orlando International Airport will continue with operations on Monday, September 2.



The latest update will always be pinned to top of our page. Passengers: Please check with their airline for updates regarding your specific flight. pic.twitter.com/dn611dSy87 — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) September 1, 2019

After previously planning to close on Monday at 2 a.m. due to Hurricane Dorian, Orlando International Airport changed plans and will remain open for commercial flights through Monday's Labor Day holiday.The change comes as predictions for the storm's path show it remaining off the coast of Florida. While Orlando remains within forecasters' "cone of uncertainty," airport officials consider the storm less likely to disrupt airport operations.