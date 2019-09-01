Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, September 1, 2019

Bloggytown

Orlando International Airport to remain open Monday (Update: Nope!)

Posted By on Sun, Sep 1, 2019 at 9:20 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
  • Photo via Orlando International Airport
After previously planning to close on Monday at 2 a.m. due to Hurricane Dorian, Orlando International Airport changed plans and will remain open for commercial flights through Monday's Labor Day holiday.

The change comes as predictions for the storm's path show it remaining off the coast of Florida. While Orlando remains within forecasters' "cone of uncertainty," airport officials consider the storm less likely to disrupt airport operations.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man wants the U.S. military to fight Hurricane Dorian with ice Read More

  2. Why Disney World doesn't remove the castle spires, and why Spaceship Earth won't roll away during a hurricane Read More

  3. Hurricane Dorian still crawling west toward Florida, is welcome to begin moving north any time, please Read More

  4. Dexter’s owners will open New Standard in the old TR Fire Grill space in Winter Park Read More

  5. Orlando International Airport to cease operations early Tuesday morning, for real this time Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation