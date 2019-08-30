Trump cancels Poland trip as Dorian approaches Florida

-
Photo by Michael Vadon via Creative Commons license
President Trump said he canceled a trip to Poland to focus federal emergency resources on Hurricane Dorian as it heads for Florida in the coming days.
“To ensure that all resources of the federal government are focused on the arriving storm, I have decided to send our vice president, Mike Pence, to Poland this weekend in my place,” Trump announced Thursday
. "It's something very important for me to be here."
Trump likened Dorian to Hurricane Andrew, the Category 5 storm that devastated Florida in 1992.
"It's looking like it could be an absolute monster," Trump said. "And we're ready."
The latest meteorological reports place Dorian anywhere in Florida — south, central or north — either Sunday or Monday, depending on a variety of factors. Dorian could reach Category 4 status
when it makes landfall, which means winds could exceed 130 mph.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, in light of the hurricane's unclear path, expanded his state of emergency declaration to include all 67 counties in Florida.
Trump owns several properties in Florida, most notably his Mar-a-Lago club.
