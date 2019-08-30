Roundup: Central Florida K-12 Hurricane Dorian school closures

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

All OCPS schools and buildings will be CLOSED Tuesday, September 3. OCPS continues to monitor #HurricaneDorian with @OrangeCoFL, @citybeautiful & @NWSMelbourne.



Determination for beyond Tues will be made when more information is available. Make-up date is Oct 18. pic.twitter.com/ubJiRphuY2 — OCPS News (@OCPSnews) August 30, 2019

***STORM UPDATE #2*** See Below. SCPS will be CLOSED Tuesday, 9/3. pic.twitter.com/vBqfGaPhtU — SCPS Info (@SCPSInfo) August 30, 2019

All Osceola district public schools will be closed on Tuesday, September 3, due to Hurricane Dorian. All school activities, events, & programs scheduled for that day are also canceled. As a reminder, students do not have school on Monday, September 2, in observation of Labor Day. — Osceola County School District - Charter & Choice (@SDOCChoiceEdu) August 30, 2019

PCPS schools and offices to be closed Sept. 3-4 due to #HurricaneDorian. https://t.co/pSvIkX1NJK pic.twitter.com/hcr9AQFWVw — Polk County Public Schools (@PolkSchoolsNews) August 30, 2019