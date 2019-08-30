Bloggytown

Friday, August 30, 2019

Roundup: Central Florida K-12 Hurricane Dorian school closures

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 2:34 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock
A number of Central Florida counties have closed school through Tuesday, ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Nearby counties that canceled classes Tuesday include:

Orange
Seminole
Osceola
Volusia

In Polk County, officials have closed classes both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Orange County announced their make up date will be Oct. 18.

When Hurricane Irma hit in 2017, then-Gov. Rick Scott ordered that all public schools, colleges, universities close two days during the storm.



