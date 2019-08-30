Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 30, 2019

Bloggytown

Pet hospital BluePearl plans to keep Florida locations open during Hurricane Dorian

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 2:18 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY PAWSITIVE PETS PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Photo by Pawsitive Pets Photography
A Florida-based veterinary hospital plans to ride out Hurricane Dorian, but it will evacuate its locations, if need be.

BluePearl, a Tampa-based pet hospital with chains across the country, issued a press release on its hurricane plan as Dorian nears Florida.

"Our BluePearl hospitals in Tampa, Brandon, Sarasota, and Clearwater are scheduled to remain open for emergency medical care, but will follow the evacuation instructions of local authorities," BluePearl officials said in a statement. "Both Tampa and Brandon hospitals have generators."

The shelter also reminded pet owners to bring food and accessories for their furry friends, along with a first-aid kit.
Owners in flood-prone areas are encouraged find a friend or neighbor willing to pet sit.



Orange County Animal Services, meanwhile, reminded owners to update or register their pet's microchip information, which could come in handy if the pet goes missing.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Publix is making Hurricane Dorian cakes and some people are scandalized Read More

  2. Florida attorney John Morgan threatens to sue Andrew Gillum if he runs for office again Read More

  3. NOAA: 'Exact forecast track' of Dorian no longer matters, coastal Floridians should prepare Read More

  4. Hurricane Dorian now projected to hit Florida as a Category 4 storm Read More

  5. Pete Davidson rants at UCF show, calls students 'privileged little assholes' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation