Pet hospital BluePearl plans to keep Florida locations open during Hurricane Dorian

Photo by Pawsitive Pets Photography
A Florida-based veterinary hospital plans to ride out Hurricane Dorian, but it will evacuate its locations, if need be.
BluePearl, a Tampa-based pet hospital with chains across the country, issued a press release on its hurricane plan as Dorian nears Florida.
"Our BluePearl hospitals in Tampa, Brandon, Sarasota, and Clearwater are scheduled to remain open for emergency medical care, but will follow the evacuation instructions of local authorities," BluePearl officials said in a statement. "Both Tampa and Brandon hospitals have generators."
The shelter also reminded pet owners to bring food and accessories for their furry friends, along with a first-aid kit.
Owners in flood-prone areas are encouraged find a friend or neighbor willing to pet sit.
Orange County Animal Services, meanwhile, reminded owners to update or register their pet's microchip information, which could come in handy if the pet goes missing.
