Campus closure from Dorian causes UCF Art Gallery to reschedule season's first faculty exhibition

click to enlarge
-
Photo via UCF Art Gallery / Facebook
Hurricane Dorian has interrupted more than just classes at the University of Central Florida. The storm has pushed back by two weeks the opening reception of an anticipated exhibition of artwork.
The Faculty Exhibition Opening Reception at UCF Art Gallery originally planned for Friday, Aug. 30 has been rescheduled to Sept. 13 due to campus closures.
"The exhibition showcases
a wide range of traditional and contemporary media and processes including: ceramics, drawing, digital art, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and textiles," according to UCF School of Visual Arts and Design Art Gallery website.
click to enlarge
-
Photo via UCF Art Gallery / Facebook
Artists include:
Chuck Abraham, Jo Anne Adams, Jason Burrell, Brooks Dierdorff, Matt Dombrowski, Walter Gaudnek, Scott F. Hall, Kevin Haran, Amer Kobaslija, Keith Kovach, Shannon Lindsey, Theresa Lucey, Justin Nolan, Carla Poindexter, Robert Reedy, Robert Rivers, Steven Spencer, Debi Starr, Ashley Taylor, and M. Laine Wyatt
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.