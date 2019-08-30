Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 30, 2019

Bloggytown

Campus closure from Dorian causes UCF Art Gallery to reschedule season's first faculty exhibition

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UCF ART GALLERY / FACEBOOK
  • Photo via UCF Art Gallery / Facebook
Hurricane Dorian has interrupted more than just classes at the University of Central Florida. The storm has pushed back by two weeks the opening reception of an anticipated exhibition of artwork.

The Faculty Exhibition Opening Reception at UCF Art Gallery originally planned for Friday, Aug. 30 has been rescheduled to Sept. 13 due to campus closures.

"The exhibition showcases a wide range of traditional and contemporary media and processes including: ceramics, drawing, digital art, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and textiles," according to UCF School of Visual Arts and Design Art Gallery website.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UCF ART GALLERY / FACEBOOK
  • Photo via UCF Art Gallery / Facebook
Artists include:

Chuck Abraham, Jo Anne Adams, Jason Burrell, Brooks Dierdorff, Matt Dombrowski, Walter Gaudnek, Scott F. Hall, Kevin Haran, Amer Kobaslija, Keith Kovach, Shannon Lindsey, Theresa Lucey, Justin Nolan, Carla Poindexter, Robert Reedy, Robert Rivers, Steven Spencer, Debi Starr, Ashley Taylor, and M. Laine Wyatt



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Publix is making Hurricane Dorian cakes and some people are scandalized Read More

  2. Florida attorney John Morgan threatens to sue Andrew Gillum if he runs for office again Read More

  3. NOAA: 'Exact forecast track' of Dorian no longer matters, coastal Floridians should prepare Read More

  4. Hurricane Dorian now projected to hit Florida as a Category 4 storm Read More

  5. Pete Davidson rants at UCF show, calls students 'privileged little assholes' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation