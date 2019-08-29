UCF, Valencia and Rollins College issue Hurricane Dorian alerts, closing campuses

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

The Dr. Phillips Commons at the new UCF-Valencia downtown campus as it appeared on July 21

Due to the potential impact of #Dorian, Valencia College will close Friday at 5pm and remain closed through Tuesday. All classes, including online, are cancelled during this time. — Valencia College (@valenciacollege) August 29, 2019

Riding out the hurricane?



We'll have grocery shuttles running every 45 minutes from 8AM-5PM Friday and will service the stops at Marketplace, Nike, Towers (front of Addition Financial Arena), and Lake Claire. Final departure from Publix will be 5 p.m.#HurricaneDorianUCF pic.twitter.com/ucRylCpgV9 — UCF (@UCF) August 29, 2019

8/29 update: Classes are cancelled on Friday, 8/30.



The College will close at 4pm Sunday, 9/1 through Wed. 9/4, pending further updates. A mandatory campus evacuation will take place at 4pm Sunday.



Read @RollinsCS's full update: https://t.co/5xZBQBXeCU pic.twitter.com/O1oN4k6w0K — Rollins College (@rollinscollege) August 29, 2019