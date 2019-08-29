UCF, Valencia and Rollins College issue Hurricane Dorian alerts, closing campuses

Not even a week into the Fall semester, UCF is asking students and faculty to prepare for the storm's impact. All campuses and locations, including UCF Downtown, the Health Sciences Campus at Lake Nona, the Rosen College and all UCF Connect regional campuses will be closed and "will only reopen when it is safe to do so," according to UCF's press release sent out earlier today.
Due to the potential impact of #Dorian, Valencia College will close Friday at 5pm and remain closed through Tuesday. All classes, including online, are cancelled during this time.— Valencia College (@valenciacollege) August 29, 2019
Students who live in the following locations will be required to move to a ride-out location at the Education Complex that will open Sunday afternoon:
Riding out the hurricane?— UCF (@UCF) August 29, 2019
We'll have grocery shuttles running every 45 minutes from 8AM-5PM Friday and will service the stops at Marketplace, Nike, Towers (front of Addition Financial Arena), and Lake Claire. Final departure from Publix will be 5 p.m.#HurricaneDorianUCF pic.twitter.com/ucRylCpgV9
Students will be permitted to leave their ride-out location or residence hall once campus is deemed safe. Those who evacuated campus also will be allowed to return to their residence hall once the campus all-clear has been given.
8/29 update: Classes are cancelled on Friday, 8/30.— Rollins College (@rollinscollege) August 29, 2019
The College will close at 4pm Sunday, 9/1 through Wed. 9/4, pending further updates. A mandatory campus evacuation will take place at 4pm Sunday.
Read @RollinsCS's full update: https://t.co/5xZBQBXeCU pic.twitter.com/O1oN4k6w0K
