Thursday, August 29, 2019

I-4 Ultimate workers make preparations for Hurricane Dorian

Posted By on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 2:44 PM

click to enlarge I-4 under construction during I-4 Ultimate - PHOTO BY DAVE PLOTKIN
  • Photo by Dave Plotkin
  • I-4 under construction during I-4 Ultimate
Workers on I-4 Ultimate are going into hurricane preparation mode. Mother Nature is just the latest force to slow-down the already-behind project.

Crews are checking areas prone to erosion or flooding and removing certain equipment that could be picked up by strong winds, officials said.

"Post-storm, the team will inspect for damage and begin clean-up activities as needed," according to a press release from the Florida Department of Transportation. "The goal then will be to resume regular construction activities as soon as practical. This will be based on any post-evacuation needs and other logistics."

The preparation work includes securing or removing items like traffic barrels, barricades and temporary signage.



Workers are also checking and fueling trucks, excavators, bulldozers, portable pumps and generators, officials stated. They may also lower crane booms.

For good measure, Hughey Ave. between Amelia St. and Livingston St. is closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Sept. 12. in downtown Orlando.

