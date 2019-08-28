Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Bloggytown

With Hurricane Dorian heading to Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 5:17 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA NOAA
  • Image via NOAA
On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for counties in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

“The Governor is urging all Floridians on the East Coast to prepare for impacts, as the latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center project Hurricane Dorian will make landfall on Florida’s East Coast as a major hurricane,” it said in a press release.

Tropical Storm Dorian officially became a hurricane Wednesday afternoon and is also projected to hit Florida’s east coast as a Category 3.

By declaring a state of emergency, DeSantis is giving state and local governments on the east coast ample time, resources and flexibility to prepare for the storm.



The executive order declaring the state of emergency specifically names more than two dozen counties including Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Lake, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Volusia and Union.
click to enlarge noaa-wind-174436.jpg
In the 2 p.m. National Hurricane Center advisory, forecasters said the storm is still moving at 13 mph, with Florida remaining in the 5 day cone of uncertainty.

“Because of the uncertainty in the track of this storm, every resident along the East Coast needs to be ready,” Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said in the release.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pete Davidson rants at UCF show, calls students 'privileged little assholes' Read More

  2. Dorian has become a hurricane, and it's expected to hit Florida as a Category 3 Read More

  3. Now you can get a passport at the downtown Orlando Public Library Read More

  4. Disney sued over alleged food poisoning from bug-infested lettuce wraps at Polynesian resort Read More

  5. The internet’s best amateur weatherman delivers dire warning for Florida: 'Take care and stay safe' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation