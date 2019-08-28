Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Bloggytown

Tropical Storm Dorian on path to hit Florida as Category 2 hurricane by Labor Day

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 9:49 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOAA
  • Photo via NOAA
The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows Tropical Storm Dorian strengthening over the next couple days and possibly hitting the east coast of Florida as a Category 2 hurricane.

Dorian’s exact path and strength is still uncertain.

However, Dorian is currently about 60 miles east of St. Croix, moving 13 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, while tracking northwest.

The center of Dorian will pass over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later today at near hurricane strength, says the NHS. Both areas are under a hurricane watch.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA NHS
  • Image via NHS
Authorities warned that heavy rainfall over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands could produce landslides, widespread flooding and power outages.



"Practically the entire island will be under sustained tropical storm force winds," said Roberto García, director of U.S. National Weather Service San Juan, during a press conference late Tuesday.

The storm is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by Friday, as it tracks east of the Bahamas. Forecasters with the NHS say it could reach Category 2 strength by the time it reaches the east coast of Florida early Monday.

In a Tuesday afternoon tweet, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Florida residents to start preparing for Dorian. "Based on the current track of Tropical Storm Dorian, all residents on the East Coast should prepare for impacts, including strong winds, heavy rain and flooding. Make sure to have your supplies ready and follow @FLSERT [Florida Division of Emergency Management] and local media for the latest updates on the forecast," said DeSantis.
Dorian, which is the fourth tropical storm of the season, will hit Puerto Rico roughly a year after Hurricane Maria killed an estimated 3,000, making it the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history. President Donald Trump declared an emergency Tuesday, declaring federal assistance for local authorities.

If Dorian reaches reaches hurricane strength, it will be the second so far this season.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pete Davidson rants at UCF show, calls students 'privileged little assholes' Read More

  2. Orlando area teachers are being gouged on rent Read More

  3. Goodbye Future World! Disney finally reveals details about its major Epcot overhaul Read More

  4. Now you can get a passport at the downtown Orlando Public Library Read More

  5. As thousands of communications workers strike across the southeast, Orlando has eight AT&T picket lines Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation