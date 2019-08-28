Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge finally opens Thursday at Disney's Hollywood Studios

click to enlarge
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disney's Hollywood Studios on Thursday.
*Cue lots of hype.
For real, Disney even has a countdown clock on their site
.
Pretty much the same thing already opened in Anaheim
on May 31, but now the Orlando-area gets to celebrate the grand opening at Walt Disney World.
The new Star Wars land will be right across from Pixar Palace. The main attraction opening Thursday is the ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. It's a "thrilling interactive smuggling mission" that takes place in "Wild Space," according to Disney marketing of the ride.
You'll be able to dine at Star Wars-themed spots, as well, including Oga's Cantina, which accepts reservations 180 days in advance.
A warning: you might want to think twice at the souvenir shop. The Orange County Register
reported that the Transportation Security Administration has banned the “thermal detonator” Coca-Cola bottles sold at the park.
TSA officials say the products won't be allowed in checked or carry-on luggage because it looks too much like actual explosives.
If you think you've had enough Star Wars-Disney stuff, wait, there's more!
The second main attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open Dec. 5
. So be prepared for more hype around the holiday season.
