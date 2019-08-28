Free sandbags available at 5 different Orange County Parks

click to enlarge Photo by Mauro Zamarian / Unsplash

Scoop there it is! Public Safety Director Danny Banks encourages residents to dig in and make their own sandbags at five @OrangeCoParksFL locations. https://t.co/SjHTgpSc9D. pic.twitter.com/967ropSxqm — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) August 19, 2019

As you're making your preparations for Tropical Storm Dorian, did you know Orange County residents can make up to 10 free sandbags? Watch this video or visit https://t.co/qMTE4CQwvy for more information. @OrangeCoFL #TropicalStorm https://t.co/o5oa6UkXnL — OrangeClerk (@OrangeClerk) August 27, 2019

SANDBAGS: Seminole County will open sandbag operations beginning at noon tomorrow, 8/28/19, at Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex. Residents should bring their own shovels, plan to fill their own bags. DETAILS: https://t.co/ML84OQvtV7. #Dorian #PrepareSeminole pic.twitter.com/MxVsKvhSHR — Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) August 27, 2019