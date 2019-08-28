Free sandbags available at 5 different Orange County Parks

Orange County was already on the ball, launching its sandbag program last week. It started Aug. 19 and lasts through Saturday, according to a press release from county officials.
Scoop there it is! Public Safety Director Danny Banks encourages residents to dig in and make their own sandbags at five @OrangeCoParksFL locations. https://t.co/SjHTgpSc9D. pic.twitter.com/967ropSxqm— Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) August 19, 2019
Residents with a valid ID proving Orange County residence can benefit from the program, which will also include a how-to sheet on filling the sandbags.
As you're making your preparations for Tropical Storm Dorian, did you know Orange County residents can make up to 10 free sandbags? Watch this video or visit https://t.co/qMTE4CQwvy for more information. @OrangeCoFL #TropicalStorm https://t.co/o5oa6UkXnL— OrangeClerk (@OrangeClerk) August 27, 2019
The following Altamonte sites are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with park rangers available to help from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
SANDBAGS: Seminole County will open sandbag operations beginning at noon tomorrow, 8/28/19, at Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex. Residents should bring their own shovels, plan to fill their own bags. DETAILS: https://t.co/ML84OQvtV7. #Dorian #PrepareSeminole pic.twitter.com/MxVsKvhSHR— Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) August 27, 2019
