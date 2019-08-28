Bloggytown

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Free sandbags available at 5 different Orange County Parks

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 1:20 PM

It's that time of year again.

With hurricane season underway, and the looming threat of Tropical Storm Dorian hitting Florida as a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center has advised Floridians to have a hurricane plan prepared.
Orange County was already on the ball, launching its sandbag program last week. It started Aug. 19 and lasts through Saturday, according to a press release from county officials.

It's a DIY sandbag filling deal, but government officials provide the sand, the bag and the tools on site for free. There's a limit of 10 bags per household.
Residents with a valid ID proving Orange County residence can benefit from the program, which will also include a how-to sheet on filling the sandbags.

Officials have already provided more than 5,000 handbags as of Tuesday, according to an email from Orange County.



Over in Altamonte Springs, officials are starting a sandbag program Thursday that provides up to 15 per person. Residents are asked to bring their of shovel.  Park rangers are on site between 3 and 8 p.m. for those who require assistance.

The following Orange County sites are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday:

• Barnett Park – 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

• Blanchard Park – 2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32817

• Bithlo Community Park – 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820

• Meadow Woods Recreation Center/Meadow Woods Park – 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824

• West Orange Recreational Complex – 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787 - (limited hours on Sundays from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
The following Altamonte sites are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with park rangers available to help from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• 830 Magnolia Drive  Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

• Westmonte Recreation Center 624 Bills Lane Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Here's a link to all Seminole County sandbag stations.

