Free sandbags available at 5 different Orange County Parks

Scoop there it is! Public Safety Director Danny Banks encourages residents to dig in and make their own sandbags at five @OrangeCoParksFL locations. https://t.co/SjHTgpSc9D. pic.twitter.com/967ropSxqm — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) August 19, 2019

As you're making your preparations for Tropical Storm Dorian, did you know Orange County residents can make up to 10 free sandbags? Watch this video or visit https://t.co/qMTE4CQwvy for more information. @OrangeCoFL #TropicalStorm https://t.co/o5oa6UkXnL — OrangeClerk (@OrangeClerk) August 27, 2019

SANDBAGS: Seminole County will open sandbag operations beginning at noon tomorrow, 8/28/19, at Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex. Residents should bring their own shovels, plan to fill their own bags. DETAILS: https://t.co/ML84OQvtV7. #Dorian #PrepareSeminole pic.twitter.com/MxVsKvhSHR — Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) August 27, 2019

It's that time of year again.With hurricane season underway, and the looming threat of Tropical Storm Dorian hitting Florida as a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center has advised Floridians to have a hurricane plan prepared.Orange County was already on the ball, launching its sandbag program last week. It started Aug. 19 and lasts through Saturday, according to a press release from county officials.It's a DIY sandbag filling deal, but government officials provide the sand, the bag and the tools on site for free. There's a limit of 10 bags per household.Residents with a valid ID proving Orange County residence can benefit from the program, which will also include a how-to sheet on filling the sandbags.Officials have already provided more than 5,000 handbags as of Tuesday, according to an email from Orange County.Over in Altamonte Springs, officials are starting a sandbag program Thursday that provides up to 15 per person. Residents are asked to bring their of shovel. Park rangers are on site between 3 and 8 p.m. for those who require assistance.The following Orange County sites are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday:• Barnett Park – 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808• Blanchard Park – 2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32817• Bithlo Community Park – 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820• Meadow Woods Recreation Center/Meadow Woods Park – 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824• West Orange Recreational Complex – 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787 - (limited hours on Sundays from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.)The following Altamonte sites are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with park rangers available to help from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.• 830 Magnolia Drive Altamonte Springs, FL 32701• Westmonte Recreation Center 624 Bills Lane Altamonte Springs, FL 32714Here's a link to all Seminole County sandbag stations