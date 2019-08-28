Eight Puerto Rico flights canceled at Orlando International airport in advance of Tropical Storm Dorian

click to enlarge
Eight flights between Orlando International Airport and Puerto Rico have been canceled due to the threat of Tropical Storm Dorian.
The airport released a statement on Twitter Wednesday stating five departures and three arrivals were canceled.
Jet Blue, Spirit, Frontier and Southwest airlines appear to have canceled San Juan, Puerto Rico flights on Wednesday, according to the airport's online flight tracker

For more information, flyers are asked to contact their specific airlines.
The center of Tropical Storm Dorian will pass over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later Wednesday at near hurricane strength,
according to the National Hurricane Center. It brings heavy rainfall that could cause landslides, widespread flooding and power outages.
